NRTC deploys advanced global technologies to serve 200 Emirati farms

DUBAI, 27th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Al Refai, Chief Executive Officer of National NRTC Group, said the group operates one of the world’s most advanced agricultural technology systems, serving around 200 farms across the UAE.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Gulfood Dubai, Al Refai said the group has successfully adapted advanced technologies to produce high-value, climate-sensitive crops — including blueberries, raspberries and strawberries — even during the summer season.

He explained that the project, launched locally on an area of 35,000 square metres, is preparing to expand into Gulf countries and global markets, supported by the group’s recent acquisition of Ripe Organic, which works with 35 certified local farms, and by strategic partnerships with European companies to transfer knowledge and reduce reliance on manual labour, in line with the UAE’s food security and sustainable local production goals.