Platform 09 launches 12th edition in Fujairah

Fujairah, 27 January 2026 (WAM) —The 12th edition of Platform 09 will open tomorrow, reinforcing its position as a leading platform for creative entrepreneurship in the region.

Held under the patronage of Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, the event, themed 'Brilliance', brings together a wide selection of Arab creatives and entrepreneurs, featuring exclusive collections designed especially for Platform 09, alongside interactive experiences, live entertainment and local food offerings over five days.