Belt and Road Initiative boosts global economic growth, cooperation

BEIJING, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Advisory Council of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) held a video conference on Tuesday, where a research report titled "The Belt and Road Initiative: High-Quality International Economic Cooperation" was released.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), members of the Advisory Council highlighted the significant role of the Belt and Road Initiative in promoting global economic growth and advancing sustainable development.

They noted that the initiative has made substantial contributions to enhancing mutual trust among countries and fostering international cooperation.

They recommended that participating parties strengthen collaboration in areas such as connectivity, international trade, artificial intelligence, and digital economy.

Hailing Belt and Road cooperation as having entered a new stage of high-quality development, the report said that Belt and Road cooperation has enhanced trust among countries and served as a stabilizer in a turbulent world.

Established in 2018, the Advisory Council is a non-profit and international policy advisory body, with the main function of offering intellectual support for the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.