Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award celebrates UAE–Kuwait relations

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award is set to celebrate the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait from 29th January for an entire week, through a comprehensive programme of cultural, heritage and community activities held at the Award’s pavilion within the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi.

This celebration comes in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to honour the longstanding brotherly relations between the UAE and Kuwait, and to highlight the profound historical and social bonds shared by the two nations and their peoples.

During this period, the Award’s pavilion will feature a collection of artistic displays documenting the enduring relationship between the two countries. A symbolic tree will also be dedicated for visitors to write messages and dedications expressing their affection and appreciation for the State of Kuwait.

In addition, productive families will take part in a range of community initiatives, including the preparation and serving of traditional Gulf dishes, helping to enrich the shared cultural heritage and reflect the authenticity of the Gulf identity within the festival atmosphere.

Throughout the week, the pavilion will host artistic and poetic performances that reflect the depth of UAE–Kuwait relations. A lecture will also be organised to shed light on key historical milestones in the relationship between the two nations, alongside interactive cultural competitions designed to enhance visitors’ knowledge of the history and culture of both Kuwait and the UAE.

Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs, and Chairperson of the Higher Committee of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, affirmed that organising these activities stems from the Award’s commitment to enhancing community awareness of the historical and cultural ties between the two countries, and to reinforcing the values of brotherhood and cohesion between their peoples.

Al Muhairi explained that the participation of productive families and the accompanying heritage activities reflect the Award’s dedication to supporting the local community and empowering these groups, while also preserving the shared Gulf heritage and passing it on to younger generations through innovative and interactive approaches.

She highlighted that the Sheikh Zayed Festival serves as a leading national platform for showcasing such initiatives, given its wide public appeal. She emphasised the Award’s keenness to leverage its participation in the festival to support national events and strengthen their cultural and social messages.

This celebration reflects the Award’s commitment to utilising its presence at the Sheikh Zayed Festival to promote messages of unity and closeness among brotherly nations, through cultural and community initiatives that highlight the depth of Gulf relations and affirm the importance of culture and heritage as bridges connecting generations.