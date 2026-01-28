Emirates Stallions Group reports revenues of AED1.77 billion in 2025

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Stallions Group (ESG), a subsidiary of IHC, today announced its financial results for the year ended 31st December 2025, delivering substantial double-digit growth across all major financial indicators.

Revenue reached AED1.77 billion, up 39 percent compared to 2024. Gross profit increased 38 percent to AED602.53 million, while net profit rose 48 percent to AED342 million. Operational profit also recorded a significant increase of 68 percent, reaching AED384 million.

Growth during the year was primarily supported by the strong performance of ESG’s real estate development and services platforms, together with sustained demand across manpower solutions. This was further underpinned by disciplined execution throughout the Group’s core operations and its ability to scale capacity in markets offering long term growth potential.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ESG, said, “2025 has been an important year for ESG, and our strong financial results reflect the quality of our operations and the strength of our diversified platform. The performance across real estate development and manpower solutions in particular has been impressive, demonstrating the depth of our capabilities and our commitment to delivering long-term value to shareholders and stakeholders.”