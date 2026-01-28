ADNOC, TAQA announce 27-year utilities agreement with TA’ZIZ

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) today signed a 27-year Utilities Purchase Agreement to supply critical utilities to the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi. The duration of the agreement includes the offtake of the utilities and construction of the plant.

Under the agreement, ADNOC and TAQA will jointly develop the central utilities project, including the electricity grid connection, steam production, process cooling, and a range of water and wastewater utilities required to enable TA’ZIZ’s chemicals and transition-fuels projects.

TA’ZIZ, a joint venture between ADNOC and ADQ, will set up and own a service management company, which will be the sole offtaker of the utilities, providing a stable foundation for efficient industrial activity within the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone.

“This agreement strengthens TAQA’s role in enabling industrial growth in the UAE by providing reliable and efficient utility infrastructure to service TA’ZIZ chemicals and transition-fuels production,” said Farid Al Awlaqi, CEO of TAQA’s Generation business. “Through this long-term partnership with ADNOC, we are supporting the diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economy and investing in strategic and sustainable infrastructure that will contribute to GDP growth. ADNOC and TAQA both have a proven track record in the energy sector and together are developing a world-class facility in Ruwais."

Mashal Al-Kindi, Chief Executive Officer of TA’ZIZ, said, “This multi-year agreement with TAQA is a pivotal step in advancing TA’ZIZ’s long-term vision, driving sustainable growth and strengthening the UAE’s industrial base. Reliable and efficient utilities remain central to our value proposition, providing industry leaders with the stable infrastructure essential for world-scale chemicals and transition fuels manufacturing.”

The agreement marks a significant milestone in the development of the TA’ZIZ ecosystem. TA’ZIZ is set to accelerate the UAE’s industrial diversification and is set to produce 4.7 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) commencing in 2028. This will include methanol, low-carbon ammonia, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), ethylene dichloride (EDC), vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and caustic soda.

TAQA's Generation business continues to expand its regional portfolio with several major projects, including the 1-gigawatt Al Dhafra Gas Turbine project in the UAE and 3.6 GW new high-efficiency power plants – Rumah 2 IPP and Al Nairyah 2 IPP – in Saudi Arabia, being developed alongside partners JERA and AlBawani.