Rafed, First Sources for Verification and Conformity to ease vehicle exports to KSA

SHARJAH, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Rafed Vehicle Solutions has signed a strategic partnership agreement with First Sources for Verification and Conformity to support and streamline the export of vehicles from the UAE to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in line with the requirements of the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organisation (SASO) and the SABER system.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Jumaa Al Musharrekh, General Manager of Rafed Vehicle Solutions, and Wasaif Al Maeouf, Chief Executive Officer of First Sources for Verification and Conformity, in the presence of senior officials from both parties.

Musharrekh said the partnership is a proactive step to keep pace with new regulatory developments governing vehicle exports from the UAE to Saudi Arabia, which require obtaining a certificate of conformity through the SABER platform before export.

He noted that the collaboration enables clients to benefit from an integrated process that combines vehicle inspection and regulatory compliance, ensuring a smooth and efficient export journey while meeting the highest standards of quality and accuracy.

Under the agreement, Rafed will conduct the required conformity inspections for all vehicles, including motorcycles and light vehicles, at its authorised centres. These inspections are mandatory for issuing the conformity certificate required to enter the Saudi market.

Rafed Vehicle Solutions is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, reinforcing Sharjah Asset Management's role in supporting regional trade integration and institutional cooperation between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.