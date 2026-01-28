Arabic Children’s Literature Award showcases winners at Cairo book fair

SHARJAH, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Award for Arabic Children’s Literature, presented by e& and organised by the UAE Board on Books for Young People (UAEBBY), continues its participation in the 57th Cairo International Book Fair (CIBF), which runs until 3rd February at Egypt’s International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

This participation is part of the UAE’s strong cultural presence at the fair, aimed at promoting Arab children’s literature and reinforcing its role in shaping the next generation.

This year’s Cairo Book Fair features 1,457 publishing houses from 83 countries, alongside thousands of exhibitors and cultural events. The award’s presence offers an opportunity to engage with writers, illustrators and publishers, explore the latest trends in children’s publishing, and strengthen cultural exchange at both the Arab and international levels.

The award’s pavilion attracted widespread official and cultural attention, with visits from the UAE Minister of Culture, Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, and Egypt’s Minister of Culture, Dr. Ahmed Fouad Hano, reflecting the growing prominence of children’s literature within the Arab cultural agenda.

The pavilion introduces visitors to the award’s categories, nomination processes, and the winning titles of its 17th edition, along with the shortlisted works. Meetings and discussions are also being held to promote reading and address contemporary issues in children’s literature.