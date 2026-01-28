'Make-A-Wish Run' wraps up with more than 1,300 participants

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Make-A-Wish Foundation said it has concluded the eighth edition of the “Make-A-Wish Run” held on Al Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi, drawing more than 1,300 participants across different age groups.

The race was held under the patronage of Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the UAE President, and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. It was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, along with senior dignitaries.

This edition was supported primarily by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Foundation’s main strategic partner. The race saw strong attendance from the Fund’s employees.

The run's proceeds were allocated to supporting children with critical illnesses by helping fulfil their wishes and assisting them through treatment.

Hani Al Zubaidi, Chief Executive Officer of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan for her guidance and continuous support, affirming that her patronage represents a cornerstone for the sustainability of this initiative.

He noted that the “Make-A-Wish Run” has become a firmly established annual milestone eagerly anticipated by the community for the direct humanitarian impact it delivers and the message of hope it carries, transforming hope into granted wishes and drawing smiles on the faces of children and their families.