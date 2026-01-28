Dubai Municipality announces 3rd edition of Hatta Farming Festival

DUBAI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has announced the return of the Hatta Farming Festival in its third edition, reinforcing its role as one of the emirate’s leading community and agri-tourism events.

The festival is part of the "Dubai Farms" programme launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs.

Organised by Dubai Municipality and running until 1st February, the festival is being held at Hatta Leem Lake with the participation of a distinguished group of Emirati farmers, estate owners, and local agricultural companies.

The festival forms part of the ‘Hatta Winter’ initiative launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, under the directives and patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

It is organised under the supervision of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta and contributes to the #DubaiDestinations campaign, aimed at highlighting Hatta’s unique tourism, heritage, and agricultural attributes while reinforcing its position as a destination rich in natural and cultural assets.

The third edition marks a significant step forward in the scale of organisation compared to previous years, with expanded participation from specialised farms and estates, alongside companies showcasing innovative agricultural products and modern farming solutions.

For the first time, the festival will also feature comprehensive participation from government entities and the private sector to support and empower People of Determination, actively involving them in product displays, workshops, and accompanying activities. These efforts contribute to the growth of the UAE agricultural market and align with Dubai’s vision to regulate, support, and develop the farming sector while empowering young farmers in Hatta to expand their agricultural projects.

Dubai Municipality has strengthened support packages for the agricultural sector in Hatta, valued at AED3.7 million. These include the distribution of 24,675 bags of organic and chemical fertilisers and 5,170 bags of agricultural seed varieties to Hatta farmers, alongside the provision of agricultural extension and pest control services to promote sustainable agricultural production under the Municipality’s supervision.

The programme also includes the implementation of three tourism and production projects, supported by the introduction of modern agricultural technologies.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said the Hatta Farming Festival supports farmers and local producers by providing access to organised markets, training and advisory services, helping improve product quality and farm sustainability while supporting Dubai’s food security.

He added that the festival strengthens Hatta’s role as a model for sustainable rural development and reinforces its position as a destination for agri-tourism and eco-tourism.

The festival offers free access to the public, offering organised platforms for showcasing and selling locally produced agricultural and family products, alongside dedicated platforms for Dubai Central Laboratory and veterinary services.

The programme will also include a livestock beauty and quality contest, training and guidance programmes, consultancy services for farmers, as well as competitions and prizes for farmers, farms, and visitors.

Registration is now open for Hatta residents to participate free of charge, and that participants will be exempted from permit fees related to temporary food-related activities during the event.

By bringing together farmers, agri-tourism activities, supporting entities, and consumers in one location, the festival provides an integrated platform that strengthens access to organised markets, knowledge exchange, and sustainable agricultural practices.

The Hatta Farming Festival is designed as a community-led destination that enhances interaction between farmers, producers, families, and visitors, while raising awareness of national products, sustainability, and local agriculture. It encourages participation, learning, and engagement through workshops, competitions, and live activities, creating a positive lifestyle impact that supports healthy, sustainable, and inclusive communities.