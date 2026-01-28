Zayed Authority for People of Determination inaugurates initiative to empower visually impaired

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zayed Authority for People of Determination has inaugurated the Artificial Intelligence Room at the department’s headquarters, aiming to support people with visual impairments through smart technologies and strengthen their educational and professional independence.

The inauguration was attended by Abdullah Al Humaidan, Director-General of the Authority; Abdullah Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector; and Naeema Al Mansoori, Director of the Department.

The initiative aims to empower People of Determination from the visually impaired community to use artificial intelligence technologies to develop their educational and professional skills, increase their self-reliance in various aspects of daily life, and provide an innovative educational environment that encourages interactive learning and creativity.

The Artificial Intelligence Room seeks to prepare the visually impaired to meet future challenges in education and the labour market through hands-on training in the use of smart technologies, offering an integrated model of a digital learning environment that supports independence and innovation, and embodies the Authority’s vision of comprehensive and sustainable empowerment.

Al Humaidan affirmed that the inauguration of the Artificial Intelligence Room falls within the Authority’s vision of harnessing modern technology in serving humanity and empowering People of Determination with the tools of the future.

He stated: “At Zayed Authority for People of Determination, we believe that digital transformation is a fundamental pillar of comprehensive empowerment. Providing smart technologies to the visually impaired represents a qualitative step toward improving their quality of life, enhancing their educational and professional independence, and building a more inclusive and sustainable educational and rehabilitation ecosystem that opens new horizons for participation and productivity.”

The initiative carries a community message emphasising that technology should serve humanity, and that People of Determination are capable of benefiting from modern tools to achieve their full potential, thereby reinforcing their active participation in society.

The activities accompanying the inauguration included several distinctive initiatives, most notably the receipt of 250 sunglasses manufactured locally in cooperation with Eco Modular. These sunglasses were innovatively produced from used bags collected from the official celebration site of the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, then cleaned and recycled in accordance with sustainable environmental standards.

All sunglasses will be donated to the Zayed Authority for People of Determination.

The initiative also included the opening of the Visually Impaired Museum at the headquarters of the Department of Care for the Visually Impaired, which highlights the cultural and educational heritage of the visually impaired and showcases the evolution of learning tools used over time.

For her part, Al Mansoori emphasised that the Artificial Intelligence Room reflects the department’s commitment to developing innovative educational environments that place the needs of the visually impaired at the heart of design and implementation.

“Through this initiative, we were keen to provide an interactive educational space that enables beneficiaries to acquire technical and cognitive skills that enhance their self-reliance and support their readiness for future requirements, affirming that true empowerment extends to identity, knowledge, creativity, and building self-confidence,” she said.

The event also featured an interactive workshop for young visually impaired children to enhance reading skills, imagination, and creativity; a chess training session for the visually impaired to develop strategic thinking, mental abilities, and social interaction; and an adaptive educational tools corner that allows beneficiaries and parents to explore and practically experience the latest educational tools designed specifically for the visually impaired.

The authority said around 1,000 visually impaired individuals, including youth and children, as well as parents, are expected to benefit.