ENEC, TII, ASPIRE collaborate on autonomous aerial systems

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC), the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), and ASPIRE announced a new Proof of Concept (PoC) project to develop and validate autonomous aerial patrolling and monitoring capabilities for critical infrastructure.

This collaboration highlights Abu Dhabi’s leadership in applying advanced autonomy and robotics to enhance the security, resilience, and safety of nationally strategic assets.

The initiative is conducted within ENEC’s established safety and security frameworks and reflects the company’s disciplined approach to validating advanced technologies before considering operational integration.

Under the agreement, ENEC, working in partnership with TII and supported by ASPIRE, will develop and test advanced drone and aerial robotics systems designed to support routine and on-demand perimeter patrolling in a live operational environment. The project will assess system performance, operational reliability, and readiness for scale-up, while establishing a clear pathway toward future commercial deployment.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said, “Safeguarding critical infrastructure requires solutions that are not only innovative but also proven, resilient, and aligned with the highest global standards of safety and security. This proof of concept enables us to assess how advanced autonomous aerial and robotic systems can enhance situational awareness and support faster, more effective responses in a live operational environment. In collaboration with TII and ASPIRE, we are leveraging cutting-edge technologies to maintain the highest levels of safety and operational excellence.”

“Autonomous aerial systems have reached a level of maturity where they can meaningfully enhance the safety of complex environments,” said Dr. Najwa Aaraj, Chief Executive Officer of TII. “Through this project, we are validating drone-based patrolling technologies under real operational conditions, ensuring they meet the highest standards of robustness, reliability, and security. These insights are essential for scaling such systems across critical infrastructure where performance and trust are paramount.”

“This collaboration reflects ASPIRE’s mission to translate advanced research into deployable, real-world solutions,” said Stephane Timpano, Chief Executive Officer of ASPIRE. “By anchoring innovation in a genuine operational requirement and validating it in the field, we are helping to build trusted autonomous systems that can be responsibly scaled. This PoC is not just about testing technology; it is about creating a clear bridge from R&D to deployment and commercialisation.”

By validating these capabilities in an operational setting, the project aims to support ENEC in enhancing security and overall resilience. By pioneering the validation of autonomous drone patrolling within live environments, Abu Dhabi continues to reinforce its position as a global leader in applied AI and robotics.