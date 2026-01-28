China's central state-owned enterprises surpass US$13.66 trillion in 2025

BEIJING, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The total assets of China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) directly administered by the central government surpassed 95 trillion yuan (about US$13.66 trillion) in 2025, official data showed on Wednesday.

China Central Television (CCTV) quoted the State Council Information Office as showing that the total profits of the central SOEs reached 2.5 trillion yuan (about US$360 billion) in the same year.

Meanwhile, the central SOEs completed fixed asset investment of 5.1 trillion yuan, and paid 2.5 trillion yuan in taxes and fees.