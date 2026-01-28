ADAFSA solidifies global leadership via WOAH scientific twinning programme

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) has endorsed a scientific twinning programme between the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority's (ADAFSA) Collaborating Centre for Camel Diseases and the State Central Veterinary Laboratory (SCVL) of Mongolia.

This endorsement reflects the UAE status as a global reference hub for camel research and diagnostics and the global scientific community’s confidence in Abu Dhabi’s advanced technical infrastructure and its pivotal role in supporting global biosecurity.

The three-year programme (2025–2028), initiated at the formal request of the Mongolian government, aims to enhance diagnostic and research capabilities while elevating laboratory workforce competencies in accordance with WOAH’s international standards.

The strategic objective of the twinning programme is to qualify Mongolia’s SCVL to become a regional reference centre for camel diseases, serving Mongolia and Central Asia under the direct supervision of the ADAFSA Collaborating Centre.

The programme encompasses extensive knowledge transfer through specialised technical modules, including standardised necropsy protocols for camels, clinical sampling methods, viral isolation, bacterial culture (specifically Brucella), serological testing (ELISA), ectoparasite identification, diagnostic reagent production, and biobank management.

On the governance front, it supports the development of quality management systems in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025:2017, and prepares the Mongolian facility for ISO/IEC 17043:2023 accreditation for proficiency testing (PT) providers. This will enable the laboratory to participate in international standardisation tests organised by ADAFSA, particularly in the diagnosis of Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) and Brucella.

On the epidemiological level, the programme strengthens Mongolia’s ability to monitor emerging and zoonotic diseases by developing and implementing surveillance protocols in the field. This collaboration includes a comprehensive epidemiological survey to assess the prevalence of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) and MERS-CoV in Bactrian (two-humped) camels, involving joint field missions for sample collection, data processing, and the publication of findings in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

ADAFSA affirmed that this collaboration reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting international "One Health" efforts and fostering scientific partnerships to limit the spread of transboundary animal diseases.

The Authority noted that transferring technical expertise to Mongolia will mark a qualitative shift in their research capabilities, enhancing global readiness to manage high-risk zoonotic diseases, including high‑risk viruses such as MERS‑CoV and FMD.

Furthermore, ADAFSA noted that the programme is a cornerstone in building a sustainable scientific ecosystem that cements Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for innovative camel-health solutions. Investing in partner countries contributes to a robust, interconnected regional network for monitoring and response, aligning with the UAE’s vision to enhance biosecurity and develop systems capable of predicting and managing risks with high efficiency.

ADAFSA further explained that the programme goes beyond traditional knowledge transfer by establishing a sustainable biosecurity framework that supports food security in Mongolia and contributes to global public health through the early detection of emerging camel‑related pathogens. It also provides a unique scientific opportunity for the Abu Dhabi centre to conduct comparative studies between Dromedary (one‑humped) and Bactrian (two‑humped) camels.

This project builds on the international achievements of ADAFSA’s Collaborating Centre for Camel Diseases, most notably the first detection of the Wesselsbron virus in diseased camels in Ethiopia in early 2025. The findings were published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, the journal of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), further strengthening the UAE’s global leadership in camel research.