National Multiple Sclerosis Society to take part in Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) has announced its participation in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, a global sporting and community event, to raise awareness about Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and highlight the positive role of physical activity in building inclusive, informed and supportive communities.

Hosted in the region for the first time, the Games provide a global platform to spotlight people living with MS alongside the wider community, reinforcing movement as flexible and empowering.

NMSS’s participation in the Games serves as the flagship activation of its Move for MS initiative for 2026. Now in its third year, the initiative encourages the wider community to take part in any form of movement to raise awareness and funds to advance MS programmes and care.

To date, Move for MS has engaged over 4,000 participants and raised more than AED800,000 in support of people living with MS.

At the Games, NMSS will be represented by Masters of Strength, a team that brings together people living with MS and advocates who will compete across cycling, swimming, and running disciplines.

Taking place from 6th to 15th February, the event also presents an exciting opportunity for friends, families, and supporters to attend and show their support for the Masters of Strength team.