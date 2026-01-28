Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup kicks off Saturday

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has confirmed that all preparations are in place for the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday, 31st January and 1st February, at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in Abu Dhabi.

The championship will see top women athletes from clubs and academies across the UAE compete across multiple age categories.

The Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup is one of the most sought-after events on the Federation’s annual events calendar and it gives women athletes a competitive platform to showcase skills, raise performance levels, and move forward in the sport, while supporting the long-term growth of women’s jiu-jitsu in the UAE.

The championship will run over two days, with competitions in the Under 12, Under 14 and Under 16 categories scheduled for Saturday. The action continues Sunday with the Under 18 and Adults divisions. The event will conclude with an award ceremony recognising the top-performing clubs and academies.

Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “The Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup is a central part of the Federation’s plan to further develop women’s jiu-jitsu. It offers a strong competitive environment where athletes can test their abilities and gain valuable experience.

“As the UAE celebrates the Year of the Family, the championship highlights the important role families play in supporting athletes and encouraging them to continue improving. It also reflects the Federation’s commitment to increasing female participation and developing a new generation of athletes capable of competing at the highest level.”

Alanoud Ibrahim Abdulla Alharbi, a purple belt athlete from Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club competing in the Adults category, added, “Competing at the Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup is an important goal for every athlete. The championship is highly competitive and holds strong importance. Preparations have been intense, and I am looking forward to performing well and helping my team defend the title.”

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has allocated a total prize money of AED 270,000 for winning clubs and academies across all categories.

Baniyas claimed the overall title in the previous edition, with Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club finishing second and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club placing third.