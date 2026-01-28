Fujairah Crown Prince highlights importance of legislative development for government performance

FUJAIRAH, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed the importance of developing legislation and regulatory frameworks that support government performance, in a manner that enhances institutional efficiency, improves the working environment, and achieves the highest levels of productivity and sustainability.

This came during a meeting held by the Crown Prince of Fujairah at his office with Mohammed Khalifa Al Zeyoudi, Director of Human Resources at the Government of Fujairah.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince of Fujairah was briefed on an explanatory presentation regarding Human Resources Law No. 2 of 2025, which aims to enhance job efficiency, improve the working environment, and develop institutional performance.

The law serves as a general framework and legislative reference for human resources regulations across government entities in the emirate.

The Crown Prince of Fujairah highlighted the keen interest of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, in various vital sectors of the emirate, and his commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to institutional development and enhance the quality of government services in line with comprehensive community development aspirations.

The law includes several organisational advantages, notably a focus on organisational and administrative structures, the reinforcement of governance principles, the regulation of flexible work patterns, and the development of the leave system.

Maternity leave has been extended to 90 days from 60 days, in addition to the adoption of executive regulations and clear salary scales, contributing to streamlined procedures, rights protection, and clarity of duties.

For his part, Al Zeyoudi expressed his appreciation to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his attention and follow-up, affirming the Human Resources Department’s commitment to implementing the law in a manner that achieves its objectives and advances the government working environment.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of H.H. Crown Prince of Fujairah.