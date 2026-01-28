Mufakiru Al Emarat Forum 2026 discusses enablers of family cohesion, instillation of national values

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The third edition of the Mufakiru Al Emarat Forum 2026 discussed ways to strengthen family cohesion and instil national values, in line with the designation of 2026 as Year of Family.

Organised by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Family, the forum was held at ADNEC Abu Dhabi under the theme "The Emirati Family: National Values and Contemporary Transformations".

The forum featured dialogue sessions examining the Emirati family from demographic, educational and economic perspectives, alongside value-based and digital dimensions.

Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the ECSSR, said the focus on the Emirati family reflects leadership directives that place family empowerment as a national priority and shared responsibility. He noted that the forum’s partnerships with universities and national institutions have generated more than 1,400 intellectual outputs, including studies and research products.

In the opening trends session, Towards stable and flourishing families, Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, said the family is the foundation for individual development and social cohesion. She stressed that the Year of Family, Growth and Belonging reflects a national vision centred on investing in people, adding that family policies must be data-driven and responsive to diverse needs and life stages.

During a Barzat Fikr session, Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, highlighted the role of the family in strengthening national identity and social cohesion, calling for dedicated family strategies that support cohesion and kinship ties.

In another session, Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, discussed the importance of instilling values, financial awareness and productivity among younger generations, including the effective use of artificial intelligence.

The forum also launched the Family Hackathon for the first time, in partnership with the Federal Youth Authority, providing a platform for youth to develop practical solutions to challenges facing the Emirati family.

Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan delivered the keynote address at the hackathon launch, emphasising the need for modern, practical and measurable approaches to preserving family cohesion amid rapid social and digital change. She later engaged in an open dialogue with participating youth teams.

The hackathon featured six challenges addressed by six youth teams using design thinking methodologies, with one initiative selected for its readiness for implementation.

The forum’s main session examined financial behavioural patterns and their impact on family stability, with speakers noting that financial disputes are a leading cause of family breakdown and highlighting the importance of early financial awareness.

Additional interactive sessions were held across three platforms, addressing topics such as fertility, family resilience, youth priorities, digital safety for children, ageing and the economy, and residential neighbourhoods as enablers of family wellbeing.

Launched in January 2022, the Mufakiru Al Emarat project supports Emirati thinkers and researchers and provides a platform for intellectual contributions that support decision-making. Since 2024, the ECSSR has organised the forum annually to foster dialogue and exchange among Emirati minds.