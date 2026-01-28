FAB posts AED21.11 billion profit in 2025

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) reported a record Group net profit of AED21.11 billion in 2025, marking a 24 percent increase compared to the previous year, while profit before tax rose by 27 percent year-on-year (YoY) to AED25.20 billion.

Operating income grew by 16 percent YoY to AED36.68 billion, supported by sustained business momentum and higher non-interest income.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of First Abu Dhabi Bank Group, said the Group’s 2025 results reflect years of continuous success in expanding its business portfolio, strengthening resilience, and delivering long-term sustainable value, reinforcing its position as a leading financial institution.

He noted that the bank has successfully expanded its operations, enhanced profitability, and consolidated its role as the UAE’s global bank through disciplined execution, underlining its ongoing commitment to supporting the UAE’s economic ambitions and continued investment in technology and innovation, particularly artificial intelligence.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said the bank concluded the 2025 financial year with strong performance, highlighting the strength of its business franchise and disciplined strategy throughout the year.

She noted that returns remained robust, with return on tangible equity rising to 19.2 percent, exceeding the Group’s medium-term targets and reinforcing FAB’s position among the most profitable AA-rated banks globally.

She added that this sustained performance led the Board of Directors to recommend a cash dividend of 80 fils per share for the 2025 financial year, amounting to total distributions of AED8.84 billion, the highest in the bank’s history.

Al Rostamani pointed out that 2025 marked a significant milestone in FAB’s journey towards optimising the use of artificial intelligence, through expanded deployment of agentic AI technologies and rapid progress at the bank’s AI Innovation Hub, resulting in tangible improvements in productivity, decision-making quality, and customer experience.

Net interest income increased by 4 percent YoY to AED20.32 billion, driven by double-digit growth in transaction volumes, while non-interest income surged by 36 percent to AED16.35 billion, accounting for 45 percent of Group revenue.

On the balance sheet, total assets reached AED1.40 trillion, up 16 percent YoY. Loans and advances grew by 17 percent to AED616 billion, while customer deposits increased by 7 percent to AED841 billion.