UAE adopts integrated family policies to enhance quality of life, social stability: Minister

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, affirmed that the family represents the true starting point for building individuals and strengthening societal cohesion, stressing that designating 2026 as the Year of Family reflects a national vision that sees investment in people as the foundation of sustainability and future development.

This came in her speech during a session of trends titled: “Towards Stable and Flourishing Families”, as part of the third edition of the third edition of the “Mufakiru Al Emarat Forum 2026”, organised by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Family, at ADNEC Abu Dhabi, under the theme: “The Emirati Family: National Values and Contemporary Transformations”.

She stated that growth is not limited to economic development, but also includes the development of individuals and their capabilities over time, while belonging expresses a system of values, identity, and shared responsibility toward society and the nation.

The Minister emphasised that the family is no longer a purely private social matter, but a national strategic issue linked to quality of life, societal stability, and human capital development. She added that effective family policies are based on scientific foundations and accurate data, considering the diversity of families’ needs and life stages, noting that empowering families and creating parent-supportive work environments contribute to enhanced productivity and long-term social cohesion.

She affirmed that the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Family and the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research reflects the integration of national efforts aimed at supporting and enhancing the status of the Emirati family amid rapid social transformations.

She explained that the United Arab Emirates is witnessing a qualitative shift from scattered family initiatives to an integrated system of family policies that views the family as a comprehensive life path. This comes within the framework of designating 2026 as the Year of the Family and launching the National Family Growth Agenda 2031.

She indicated that this transformation reflects a deeper understanding of the family life cycle, starting from the stage of marriage, passing through early childhood, and reaching the achievement of balance between work and family life.