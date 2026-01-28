UAE President to begin official visit to Russia tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin an official visit to the Russian Federation on Thursday.

During the visit, His Highness will meet with His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, to explore opportunities to strengthen ties, particularly related to the economy, trade, investment, energy, and other sectors that support shared development within the framework of the two countries’ strategic partnership.

The talks will also cover regional and international issues of mutual interest.