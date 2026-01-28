Emaar Polo Cup draw launches seventh edition in Dubai

DUBAI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The live draw of the Emaar Polo Cup was held in downtown Dubai, officially marking the start of the tournament’s seventh edition, scheduled to run from 3rd February to 15th February, 2026. The launch was highlighted by a visual show projected on Burj Khalifa, celebrating the tournament, participating teams and partners, and setting the tone for the upcoming polo season.

Over the years, the championship has developed into one of the UAE’s leading polo tournaments, reflecting the sport’s growing profile and Dubai’s commitment to equestrian excellence. What began with four teams has expanded to ten, featuring some of the region’s most accomplished players and patrons, underscoring the event’s continued growth and prestige.

The launch attracted senior officials, team representatives, partners and media, reflecting the tournament’s rising stature within the regional sporting calendar. The programme included a presentation on Burj Khalifa, followed by remarks highlighting the championship’s evolution, competitive strength and community impact.

This year’s edition offers a prize pool that includes AED120,000 for the winning team, along with a 212 vehicle courtesy of Legend Motors, while the runner-up will receive AED75,000. A Most Valuable Player award of AED5,000 will also be presented for outstanding individual performance.

The ten teams competing in the seventh edition are AM Polo, Bin Drai Polo, El Basha Polo, Equiti Polo, Noon Polo, Ghrghar Polo, Ankora Polo, Bhansali Polo, Jehangiri Polo and Ghantoot Polo. The line-up features prominent figures in the sport, including Rashed Al Abbar of Noon Polo and Sheikha Alia Al Maktoum of AM Polo, adding depth and competitiveness to the tournament.

Following the official draw, teams were distributed into three groups. The first group includes Bhansali, Ankora and Equiti, the second comprises Bin Drai, Ghantoot and Jehangiri, while the third features AM Polo alongside Noon, El Basha and Ghrghar, bringing together established contenders and emerging teams from the UAE polo scene.

The 2026 edition is supported by title sponsor Emaar, with Legend Motors and its 212 vehicle brand as a key partner, CMC Hospital as medical partner, and Dubai Sports Council as media partner, reinforcing the tournament’s strong commercial and community backing.

Shokry Abouelsoud, General Manager of Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, said, “The Emaar Polo Cup reflects Emaar’s commitment to world-class sporting events that combine excellence, heritage and community engagement. Its growth highlights its importance within the region’s polo calendar.”

Khalid Essa Alyassi, Director of Emaar Leisure Club, said, “Reaching the seventh edition is a proud milestone. The tournament’s evolution into a 10-team championship reflects the rising standard of polo in the UAE and promises an exciting competition.”

The event also saw attendance from representatives of the UAE Polo Federation, including Saeed Humaid Bin Drai, Vice President, Santiago Torreguitar, Director of Tournaments, board members Sheikh Khalifa bin Hasher Al Maktoum, Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, Mehra Falaknaz and Hind Al Hosani, as well as Omar Saouab, Director of Operations of Emaar Hospitality, senior officials and team representatives.

The seventh edition of the Emaar Polo Cup is set to offer fast-paced competition, prestigious prizes and a celebration of the UAE’s vibrant polo culture.