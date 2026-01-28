Abu Dhabi to host opening round of 2026 World Triathlon Championship Series

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in collaboration with World Triathlon, has announced that Abu Dhabi will host the opening round of the 2026 World Triathlon Championship Series, taking place on 28th and 29th March 2026 at Al Hudayriyat Island - the capital’s integrated sports destination dedicated to endurance sports and community events.

The 2026 Modon World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi powered by TAQA, will attract a selection of the world’s top-ranked elite triathlon and paratriathlon athletes, competing in a thrilling weekend of high-level, fast-paced racing.

The event will also feature a diverse programme of community races, offering athletes of all ages and abilities the opportunity to compete on the same course alongside the world’s best.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, affirmed that Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the opening round of the 2026 World Triathlon Championship Series reflects the capital’s leading global status in organising and hosting major international sporting events. It also highlights the growing confidence of international sports federations in Abu Dhabi’s organisational capabilities and advanced infrastructure.

Al Awani said, "We are proud that Al Hudayriyat Island provides a platform that brings together world champions and amateur athletes alike, reinforcing a culture of community sport and supporting the development of triathlon across the region".

The 2026 Modon World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi powered by TAQA, also serves as an important milestone for athletes from across the region and the world, offering an early opportunity to experience the competition venue ahead of Abu Dhabi’s hosting of the 2026 World Triathlon Multisport Championships, scheduled to take place at Al Hudayriyat Island from 13th to 22nd November 2026. The event will be jointly organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Modon, in collaboration with World Triathlon.

The 2026 Modon World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi powered by TAQA, marks the official opening of the 2026 World Triathlon Championship Series, following the conclusion of the highly competitive 2025 season, which featured outstanding performances throughout the year and culminated in Germany’s Lisa Tertsch claiming the women’s title and Australia’s Matt Hauser winning the men’s crown.

The championship continues to offer a unique festive atmosphere that blends elite-level competition with widespread community participation. In addition to the world-class races, athletes of all age groups — including newcomers to the sport — will have the opportunity to take part in professionally organised races throughout the weekend, with categories catering to experienced competitors, beginners, and children alike.

The 2026 Modon World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi powered by TAQA, also plays a pivotal role in the development of triathlon, serving as a qualifying event for Emirati age-group athletes aiming to represent the UAE at the 2026 World Triathlon Age-Group Championships, which will be hosted in Pontevedra, Spain, in September 2026.