WHX 2026 to host advanced programme on medical innovation

DUBAI, 28 January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai World Health Exhibition (WHX 2026) scheduled to take place from 9th to 12th February at Expo City Dubai, will host an advanced programme on innovation in medical solutions designed for healthcare (MESH), delivered by Mass General Brigham, one of the world’s leading integrated academic healthcare systems and the largest hospital system in the United States.

The programme comes at a time when healthcare systems across the Middle East are accelerating the implementation of national strategies focused on innovation, workforce development, and the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence.

The one-day training programme, to be held on 10 February, will bring together physicians, healthcare executives, innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors to address how clinical insights, research, and AI-enabled innovations can be transformed into scalable solutions that deliver tangible impact for healthcare systems, patients, and economies.

Programme sessions will cover innovation in artificial intelligence and digital health within clinical environments, intellectual property and technology transfer, commercialisation pathways, and the practical realities of building healthcare ventures and presenting them to investors.

Dr. Marc Succi, Founder and Executive Director of the MESH Incubator at Mass General Brigham and Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School, said that transforming innovation into tangible impact requires more than ambition; it requires clear structure, discipline, and a deep understanding of how healthcare systems operate. He noted that, based on this approach, the MESH curriculum was designed to translate innovation principles into practical application within real clinical and operational environments.

The programme at Dubai WHX 2026 will be led by a group of senior faculty members and innovation leaders from Mass General Brigham, including Chris Coburn, Chief Innovation Officer; Nallan Sriraman, Chief Technology Officer; and Sherene Shenouda, Director of Business Development and Licensing.

The programme will also feature in-depth discussions highlighting the future of healthcare, offering insights into workforce development, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation.