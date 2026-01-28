'Abra' maritime service in Ajman transports 55,872 passengers in 2025

AJMAN, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Transport Authority has announced that the "Abra" maritime transport service recorded 55,872 passengers during the past year.

The service operates through a network of four main stations, reflecting the continued demand for this service within the emirate’s public transportation system.

The maritime transport network comprises four strategic stations: Al Zorah Station, Al Rashidiya Station (located near the Ajman Fish Market), Al Safiya Station (in the Mushairef area near the Ajman Fishermen Association Council), and Marina Station (adjacent to the Ajman Corniche/Ajman Marina). This network facilitates easy and convenient travel between key residential, commercial, and touristic areas.

Sami Ali Al Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport and Licencing Corporation at the Ajman Transport Authority, stated, "The 'Abra' maritime transport service reflects the traditional heritage of the United Arab Emirates and supports the tourism sector, providing passengers with a unique and safe travel experience."

He further emphasised that the Authority is committed to continuously developing maritime transport services and enhancing operational efficiency, aiming to strengthen the overall public transport system and ensure the highest levels of passenger satisfaction.