World Customs Organisation Technology Conference & Exhibition 2026 opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Technology Conference and Exhibition 2026 commenced today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The event is organised by the WCO under the theme "Customs Agility in a Complex World: Securing and Facilitating Trade through Innovation", and is hosted by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

During the opening session of the international conference, Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, said the UAE’s hosting of the event reflects the vision of its wise leadership to consolidate the country’s position as a global hub for innovation and trade facilitation, and as an advanced environment for deploying technology in support of sustainable development, security and global economic prosperity.

He said digital innovation has become a key driver in developing customs systems worldwide by enhancing transparency and efficiency in border management and protecting supply chains, in line with the objectives of the WCO and the United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda.

Al Shamsi noted that the UAE adopts a proactive approach to modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics and smart monitoring systems, to develop the customs sector, support a secure and open trade environment, and strengthen integration between identity, security and customs within a unified federal framework. He added that UAE Customs has developed more than 80 smart and digital services across customs and security operations, with electronic transformation reaching 100 percent, reflecting the country’s successful transition to a comprehensive digital system.

He stressed that international cooperation and technological partnerships are essential for building smart customs capable of promoting global trade and addressing cross-border challenges, commending the WCO for convening the conference as a global platform for dialogue and exchange of expertise. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting WCO efforts to enhance cooperation, develop smart systems and build innovative human capacities to shape a safer and more sustainable future for global trade.

In his opening address, Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahaj Al Falasi, Director-General of Customs and Port Security at the Authority, said hosting the event alongside International Customs Day reinforces the UAE’s position as a global destination for major international events and a strategic partner in the global customs system. He said it also reflects the country’s approach to facilitating global trade, safeguarding supply chains, supporting stability and ensuring fair competition.

Al Falasi outlined key pillars for the future of customs development, including optimal use of technology, digital solutions and artificial intelligence, empowering human resources with smart tools and advanced skills, enhancing integration among national entities through electronic linkage and shared data, and expanding partnerships with strategic and technology partners locally and internationally.

He noted the growing impact of artificial intelligence on global trade, citing World Trade Organization expectations that AI technologies could increase the value of global trade in goods and services by 40 percent by 2040 and raise global GDP by about 12 to 13 percent. He said this would have major implications for the customs sector, requiring stronger international cooperation to anticipate future challenges. He added that AI-driven e-commerce represents a major shift in trade operations, requiring customs administrations to improve efficiency, reduce costs, accelerate trade flows and maintain supply chain security through automation.

Ian Saunders, Secretary-General of the WCO, said customs administrations play a fundamental role in economic and social prosperity through their daily vigilance against evolving border threats. He said the conference will examine how innovation can enhance border security, facilitate legitimate trade and build resilience in global supply chains, covering areas such as risk management, data analysis, cybersecurity, sustainability and e-commerce.

Saunders highlighted WCO initiatives including the Cargo Targeting System, which helps customs administrations manage data, identify high-risk consignments and align risk assessment with international best practices. He also referred to the Smart Security Devices Initiative, outlined in a WCO study issued in June 2025, which uses Internet of Things technologies to secure supply chains and enable continuous customs vigilance through smart seals, electronic locks and connected containers.

More than 1,400 participants are attending the conference, including representatives of WCO member states, senior customs officials, technology providers, business leaders, international organisations, academic institutions and other stakeholders shaping the future of cross-border trade.

On the sidelines of the first day, officials toured the accompanying exhibition showcasing advanced systems and solutions for customs administrations. A press conference was also held, during which Al Falasi stressed the importance of international cooperation, innovation and technology deployment in enhancing customs efficiency, managing risks and combating smuggling, while highlighting the achievements of UAE Customs.

The first day featured four panel discussions focusing on customs resilience, smart scanning and X-ray innovation, integrated risk management, and the use of cloud computing to modernise customs operations and strengthen security.