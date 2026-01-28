Ras Al Khaimah to host 17th International Workshop on Advanced Materials

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the Emirate will once again convene the global scientific community this February at the 17th edition of the International Workshop on Advanced Materials (IWAM), a leading international forum dedicated to scientific dialogue, collaboration and innovation in materials science.

H.H. Sheikh Saud will deliver the opening keynote address at the event, which has established itself over the past 17 years as a respected global platform for researchers, academics and scientists to exchange knowledge and explore how scientific advances can support sustainable development and future technologies.

Organised by the Ras Al Khaimah Centre for Advanced Materials (RAKCAM), IWAM will bring together world-leading experts, including two Nobel laureates, to examine the role of advanced materials in addressing pressing global challenges, including sustainability, energy efficiency, environmental resilience and emerging technological applications. The workshop’s program of lectures, discussions and academic exchange reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s long-standing commitment to science, research and innovation.

A key highlight of IWAM will be the fourth edition of the Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Science, continuing a biennial tradition of recognizing exceptional global contributions to the field. The Prize reflects H.H. Sheikh Saud’s dedication to advancing materials science in the UAE and the wider region.

The 2026 Prize will be awarded to a Nobel laureate, further underscoring the stature and credibility of the Sheikh Saud International Prize for Materials Science on the world stage, and reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s role as a trusted global venue for celebrating scientific excellence.

By convening established experts alongside emerging researchers, IWAM aims to strengthen international collaboration, inspire future generations of scientists and make a meaningful contribution to the global pursuit of knowledge that supports a more sustainable and prosperous future.

IWAM, which runs from 2nd to 4th February at the Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, is sponsored by Ras Al Khaimah’s Stevin Rock, one of the largest quarrying companies in the world, with a production capacity of more than 80 million tons per year.