Ministry of Finance raises awareness on eInvoicing

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance (MoF), in partnership with the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), organised an awareness event as part of the eInvoicing Programme Awareness Campaign, aimed at supporting businesses in transitioning to an integrated digital invoicing system in the UAE.

Held in line with MoF’s commitment to empowering the business sector to keep pace with digital transformation, the event focused on raising awareness, providing guidance and outlining practical steps for joining the eInvoicing system through the EmaraTax digital tax services platform.

The event was attended by Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of the FTA, senior officials from both entities, and representatives from government and the private sector. Discussions covered the objectives and benefits of eInvoicing, its legal and regulatory framework, and readiness requirements for implementation.

AlKhoori said the eInvoicing system plays a central role in supporting the UAE’s efforts to build an integrated digital financial system that enhances efficiency and promotes transparency across the national economy. He noted that the programme will accelerate digital transformation of government processes, strengthen tax compliance, reduce the tax gap and improve the overall business experience.

He added that the system was designed to enhance operational efficiency, particularly for small and medium enterprises, as a key pillar of the national economy, while reducing costs and shortening administrative procedures, with positive effects on companies’ cash flows. He said MoF is working closely with the FTA to implement the programme gradually and in a well-planned manner, supported by awareness and training sessions to maximise the benefits of voluntary early adoption.

AlKhoori stressed that the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Tax Authority remain the official sources of information on the eInvoicing Programme and will continue to provide guidance and support to ensure its success, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for financial and technological innovation and supporting sustainable growth.

Al Bustani said the implementation of the eInvoicing system represents a major shift in enhancing voluntary tax compliance through secure and efficient digital mechanisms. He noted that the system simplifies, standardises and automates invoicing processes in line with global best practices, enabling the issuance, exchange and sharing of electronic invoices and credit notes in a structured digital format that supports real-time data exchange and automated tax reporting.

He added that the pilot programme reflects sustained cooperation between MoF, the FTA and stakeholders, with early preparations and phased implementation designed to ensure a smooth rollout and maximise the benefits of digital transformation.

During the event, discussions highlighted the government’s supportive and gradual approach to implementation, allowing businesses to join the programme voluntarily ahead of official deadlines. A panel session addressed readiness and practical application, focusing on efficiency gains and simplified compliance, while a dedicated segment responded to frequently asked questions and anticipated challenges.

MoF highlighted that the eInvoicing programme delivers significant value by accelerating digital transformation, reducing costs and improving operational efficiency across the invoicing lifecycle. Automation supports faster invoice processing, improved cash flow and stronger working capital management, particularly for SMEs, while enhancing accuracy, transparency and auditability by the FTA and reducing fraud risks.

The programme also supports easier access to financing through verified transaction data, facilitates cross-border trade through international standards, and contributes to environmental sustainability by reducing paper-based processes. In addition, near real-time access to transaction data strengthens tax compliance, limits underreporting and enables more effective data-driven policymaking to support economic growth.

The eInvoicing system operates under a clear framework, with the Ministry of Finance responsible for regulation and supervision, and the Federal Tax Authority managing operations, supported by updates to tax procedures, VAT laws and relevant ministerial decisions.