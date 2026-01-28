Ministry of Justice organises specialised workshop on asset recovery

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Justice, in coordination with the UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), organised a specialised workshop on asset recovery at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The event brought together experts from federal and local public prosecution offices, the Ministry of Interior, and Dubai Police.

Judge Abdulrahman Murad Alblooshi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the International Cooperation and Legal Affairs Sector, affirmed that organising this workshop aligns with the Ministry's ongoing efforts to strengthen national capacities and advance international cooperation mechanisms in asset recovery and combating financial crimes.

The workshop lectures were delivered by a high-level delegation from the UK CPS, comprising a group of specialised experts, including Adrian Foster, Chief Crown Prosecutor of CPS Proceeds of Crime Division; Rebecca Harris, Chief of Criminal Recovery Unit at CPS Proceeds of Crime Division; Lynne Henderson, Chief of the Civil Recovery Unit; and Kerry Moyes, CPS Liaison Prosecutor at the British Embassy.

The workshop addressed advanced topics related to asset recovery mechanisms and the tracing of illicit proceeds, including freezing and confiscation procedures. It also explored opportunities to enhance cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom in the execution of cross-border legal requests. Discussions highlighted the importance of role integration between national authorities and international partners, as well as the exchange of expertise on practical challenges and modern solutions in combating financial crimes, contributing to improved operational efficiency and enhanced national preparedness in this field.