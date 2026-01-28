ADGM Registration Authority publishes Discussion Paper on crypto mining activities

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The ADGM Registration Authority today announced the publication of its Discussion Paper No. 1 of 2026, inviting stakeholder feedback on proposed guidance for crypto mining activities conducted within or from ADGM.

The proposals aim to provide regulatory clarity while supporting responsible innovation and robust governance standards across the crypto mining ecosystem.

Key features of the RA proposals include:

• Technology-neutral approach: Applicable to all consensus mechanisms, including Proof-of-Work (PoW), Proof-of-Stake (PoS), and future technologies.

• Commercial licensing framework: Crypto mining to be regulated as a licensed commercial activity under the Registration Authority, rather than as a financial service.

• Clear governance expectations: Requirements covering corporate transparency, beneficial ownership disclosure, and operational integrity.

• Risk-based supervision: Supervisory oversight calibrated according to the scale and complexity of mining operations.

• Global headquarters oversight: A framework for ADGM-registered entities overseeing and managing overseas crypto mining operations.

Responses to the consultation paper are invited from ADGM-registered entities currently engaged in, or planning to engage in, crypto mining activities; ADGM-registered headquarters overseeing global crypto mining operations; as well as service providers, technology vendors, auditors, and other relevant industry stakeholders.