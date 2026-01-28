Tunisian food exports to UAE reach AED140 million

DUBAI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Youssef Bioudh, Head of the Tunisian Export Promotion Office in Dubai, said that the value of Tunisian food exports to the UAE amounts to around AED140 million annually, reflecting the strength of trade relations between the two countries.

Speaking to Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Tunisia’s participation in Gulfood Dubai, Bioudh explained that total trade exchange between Tunisia and the UAE stands at approximately 956 million Tunisian dinars, of which Tunisian exports account for around 356 million Tunisian dinars.

The food industries sector represents nearly one third of these exports, highlighting the sector’s growing importance in bilateral economic relations.

He noted that Tunisia’s participation in Gulfood this year marks its 19th appearance at the exhibition, underscoring the country’s commitment to maintaining a strong and consistent presence at the global event, particularly in the UAE, which serves as a regional and international hub for trade and business.

Bioudh also pointed to the expansion of the Tunisian pavilion, which has been doubled in size to 510 square metres compared to previous years, alongside an increase in the number of participating companies.

He added that the Tunisian participation includes 48 Tunisian companies within the main pavilion at Gulfood Dubai in Expo, covering a wide range of food industries, including dates, pastries, biscuits of various types, and olive oil.

In addition, 13 Tunisian companies are participating at Dubai World Trade Centre within a dedicated pavilion for packaged olive oil, bringing the total official participation to 61 Tunisian companies, in addition to other individual participants.