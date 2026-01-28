Ajman Chamber promotes member factories at Gulfood 2026

AJMAN, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber aims to strengthen the Emirate’s industrial sector through innovation, enhanced production capabilities, and expanded regional and international cooperation, as the number of registered industrial establishments reached around 824 in the second half of 2025, a 10 percent increase year-on-year.

Ajman Chamber is participating in Gulfood 2026 in Dubai, to strengthen communication channels, expand areas of cooperation with participating local and international delegations and entities, and build effective strategic partnerships that support the growth of the food industries sector.

Ajman Chamber’s pavilion at the global event includes six industrial establishments from the Emirate of Ajman, with the aim of showcasing the advanced capabilities of the Emirate’s food and manufacturing industries, highlighting the quality of national products and their competitive capabilities, and opening broader prospects for access to new markets in support of local export growth, in line with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030.

Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector at Ajman Chamber, confirmed that Gulfood is a leading and dynamic global platform that brings together thousands of exhibitors from more than 195 countries to showcase more than 1.5 million products in the food industries sector, in addition to the latest innovations, solutions, and advanced technologies shaping the future of the global food industry.

Al Janahi explained that the importance of Gulfood stems from the UAE's strategic location as a key launch point for major global food factories and companies, its advanced infrastructure, and its pivotal role as an international hub supporting global food supply chains.

Jamila Kajoor Al Nuaimi, Director of Relations and Members Support Department, stated that the participation of Ajman Chamber members from industrial establishments comes within the framework of supporting local factories and enabling them to promote their products on major international platforms. She emphasized that the exhibition provides quality opportunities for direct communication with investors and distributors, exploring new markets, and concluding partnerships that contribute to expanding their business scope and enhancing their global competitiveness.