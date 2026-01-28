World Customs Organisation lauds UAE approach to adopting modern technologies, customs innovation

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Ian Saunders, Secretary-General of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), praised the UAE’s advanced approach to adopting modern technologies and enhancing innovation in customs operations, stressing that this approach reflects a deep understanding of the importance of technology and data in developing customs systems globally.

Speaking at a press conference held on the sidelines of the WCO Technology Conference and Exhibition 2026, being hosted at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Saunders said that organising the conference reflects the organisation’s strong commitment to keeping pace with rapid transformations in the fields of technology and data, which have become indispensable elements in developing customs mechanisms and enhancing their efficiency.

He noted that the organisation closely follows the advanced experience of UAE Customs, particularly in terms of adopting modern technologies, thinking deeply about how to benefit from digital services, and harnessing innovation to maintain the effectiveness of customs procedures while achieving higher levels of efficiency at the same time.

Saunders stressed that monitoring the experiences of UAE Customs and other leading customs administrations in the field of innovation is of particular importance from the perspective of the WCO, given the wide disparity in expertise and capabilities among its 187 member states.

He pointed out that the standards and approaches recommended by the organisation to the global customs community are often based on the experiences of advanced and pioneering administrations.

He explained that developing the use of data and technology in more innovative ways to improve customs operations draws on the experience of the UAE, alongside that of other administrations in the region and worldwide. This enables less advanced administrations to leap to better operational levels, based on lessons learned from countries that have preceded them along this path.

Saunders said the WCO organises this event on a near-annual basis and attaches great importance to it, in light of the continuous increase in global trade volumes, the growing threats, and the rising complexity of legitimate trade flows. This makes technology a key enabler for customs administrations, whose core objective is to take the best possible decisions in the shortest time, ensuring the smooth flow of goods across borders without compromising community security.

He added that the desired outcomes of the conference include launching an active and effective dialogue to better understand data-related challenges, ways to enhance customs performance, and ensure access to accurate information, as well as identifying technological enablers that allow customs administrations to perform their duties more efficiently and effectively across borders worldwide.