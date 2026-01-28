Emir of Kuwait receives Abdullah bin Zayed

KUWAIT, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, today received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the State of Kuwait and its people.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as his wishes for continued prosperity and development for the United Arab Emirates and its people.

The meeting, held as part of a working visit by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the State of Kuwait, reviewed the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and various aspects of cooperation and joint action, in addition to a number of issues of mutual interest.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that UAE-Kuwaiti relations are founded on a long-standing legacy of sincere fraternity and constructive cooperation, noting that the deep historical and humanitarian bonds between the two countries form a solid foundation for strengthening their strategic partnership across various fields.

He added that the UAE is keen to build on the achievements already realised and to elevate fraternal relations with the State of Kuwait to more advanced levels, in a manner that reflects the historical ties between the two countries and contributes to achieving sustainable prosperity and development for their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also affirmed that the brotherly State of Kuwait is witnessing comprehensive growth and rapid development across various sectors, reflecting the vision of its wise leadership and its firm determination to achieve sustainable development and prosperity, commending Kuwait’s qualitative achievements at both the economic and developmental levels.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Theyab bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; Dr Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Dubai.