Khalifa University launches first AI and Cybersecurity Winter School with Google.org support

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa University of Science and Technology today announced 270 participants attended the inaugural Winter School on Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security.

Organised with support from Google.org, the UAE Cyber Security Council, and CyberE71, the event marks a critical extension of one of the most comprehensive Cybersecurity Seminars Program in the region.

A total of 100 in-person and 170 online participants joined from across the UAE and received certificates endorsed by Khalifa University and the UAE Cyber Security Council, signifying high-level readiness to combat cyber threats and architect secure AI systems. Participants included high school and university students, PhD candidates, academic staff, cybersecurity professionals, and representatives from the both public and private sectors.

The Winter School’s multidisciplinary program combined theoretical knowledge, practical skills, and policy perspectives, providing a holistic, practice-oriented learning experience. Key focus areas included AI and cybersecurity: technology and geopolitics; Graph Neural Networks for hardware security; human factors in AI and cybersecurity; AI, awareness, and cyber insecurity; quantum computing in the era of AI and cybersecurity; cybersecurity policy, governance, and compliance (with a focus on the UAE); AI and national security; Cyber threat intelligence and incident response; Digital forensics in the age of AI; and a Hands-on Capture-the-Flag cybersecurity simulation.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, was honored for his exceptional support for the program, while CyberE71 was recognised as the leading Local Community Organization (LCO) of the Khalifa University Programme. Led by Dr. Luigi Martino, Principal Investigator, the opening session also featured a high-level panel discussion with representatives from key partners, including Fatima Alneyadi, Cyber E71 Programme Director, Samer Abdullatif, Regional Executive of MEA Public Sector in Google Cloud, and YuYing Mak, Project Officer, Virtual Routes.

"There is a critical demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals as new technologies, like AI, present both opportunities and threats to the field,” said Dr. Wieland Holfelder, Vice President Engineering, Regional CTO for Google Cloud Security and Sovereignty. “We’re proud to support universities across EMEA to help build a strong, diverse, and AI-savvy cybersecurity workforce.

Prof. Bayan Sharif, Provost, Khalifa University, said, “The Winter School on Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity, organized with support from Google.org, reflects Khalifa University’s commitment to building critical human capital in cybersecurity and AI. By partnering the UAE Cyber Security Council and CyberE71, we are equipping the region with a multidisciplinary talent pool capable of tackling digital security challenges head-on. This initiative directly aligns with the UAE’s vision to become a global hub for advanced technology and artificial intelligence.”

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti affirmed that this initiative is an extension of national efforts aimed at nurturing talent and driving the development of innovative digital solutions capable of addressing evolving challenges and threats in cyberspace. He noted that the inaugural Winter School serves as an ideal platform for promoting cybersecurity awareness across society and showcasing advanced artificial intelligence and quantum computing technologies to strengthen cyber resilience and foster innovation.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti further emphasised that these efforts play a vital role in empowering youth and cultivating new generations of experts and leaders in the cybersecurity and digital security sectors. He highlighted that innovation is a cornerstone of the UAE’s National Cybersecurity Strategy and is a key driver in reinforcing the national cybersecurity ecosystem. In this context, he pointed out that the "CyberE71" continue to support and incubate innovative ideas and efforts in the cybersecurity domain, while safeguarding national achievements and sustaining long-term digital resilience affirming that CyberE71 aims to empower students and graduates by equipping them with knowledge, enabling them to become successful entrepreneurs in the field of cybersecurity.