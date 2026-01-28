Crown Prince of Kuwait receives Abdullah bin Zayed

KUWAIT, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, today received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, at Bayan Palace, as part of a working visit by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed at the head of a high-level delegation to the Kuwaiti capital.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah welcomed H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation, and the two sides reviewed the deep-rooted fraternal and historical relations between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait, and ways to strengthen them in a manner that serves the development priorities of the two brotherly countries.

The meeting also discussed avenues of bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance them in light of the strategic partnership that brings the two countries together.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the depth of the fraternal relations and historical ties between the UAE and Kuwait, adding that relations with the State of Kuwait are based on solid foundations of affection, trust and mutual respect, with both countries working to strengthen these ties and expand prospects for joint cooperation towards broader horizons of growth and development across various fields.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Theyab bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; Dr Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Dubai.