Abdullah bin Zayed meets Kuwaiti Prime Minister, discusses bilateral relations

KUWAIT, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, as part of a working visit by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to the Kuwaiti capital.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Kuwait, and explored ways to strengthen cooperation and joint action across various fields, including economic, trade, investment and development sectors, in line with the aspirations of the leaderships and peoples of the two brotherly countries for further progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah welcomed H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation, affirming the depth of the historical fraternal ties between the two countries.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s keenness to continue joint cooperation with the brotherly State of Kuwait and to build on the fruitful cooperation achieved, in a manner that supports the path of sustainable development in both countries and fulfils the aspirations of their peoples for a more prosperous future.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Theyab bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; Dr Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Butti Al Maktoum, Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Dubai.