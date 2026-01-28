Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid inaugurates 4th Al Thuraya Exhibition & Platform in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions and Chairperson of Al Thuraya Platform, has inaugurated the 4th Al Thuraya Exhibition and Platform.

Underway until 29th January 2026, the event has gathered more than 220 brands in the creative industry, supporting entrepreneurs and strengthening cultural, economic, and tourism activities.

Sheikha Dr. Shamma highlighted the event’s success in providing a platform for Emirati female entrepreneurs to promote their creative projects, expand professional networks, and reach local and global audiences.