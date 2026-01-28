Saqr Ghobash receives Azerbaijan National Assembly Speaker

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the sidelines of her participation in the second edition of the Women Parliamentary Forum (WPF) of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM).

The forum is organised by the Council under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), under the theme "Empowering Women for Cohesive and Inclusive Societies: From the Gulf to the Mediterranean".

The event is attended by speakers of parliaments, parliamentary delegations, and regional and international civil society organisations from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Euro-Mediterranean region.

During the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of parliamentary relations between the two sides, in line with the growing relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Azerbaijan, reflecting the keenness of the leaderships of both countries to strengthen these relations across various fields.

The two sides also underscored the importance of enhancing communication between the two councils, exchanging visits and parliamentary activities, and holding bilateral parliamentary me