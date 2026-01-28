Italian President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic, has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, along with a delegation.

The Italian President and his delegation were welcomed by Dr. Yousif Abdallah Alobaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, who guided them on a tour of the mosque’s halls and courtyards. Dr. Alobaidli briefed the delegation on the mosque’s history and its cultural message promoting coexistence, tolerance, and openness, values inspired by the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father.

He also highlighted the centre’s role in fostering cross-cultural dialogue and enhancing understanding between civilisations worldwide.

Cultural tour specialist Aisha Alrushdi‏ provided an overview of the mosque’s exquisite artistic and architectural features, showcasing the finest examples of Islamic art and design through the ages. The tour illustrated how diverse architectural styles harmoniously blend within the mosque’s structure, reflecting the beauty of cultural unity and creativity.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella and his delegation also visited the mausoleum of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, recalling his wisdom and vision of peace that continue to shape the UAE’s culture of tolerance and coexistence.

The guest was presented with a commemorative gift reflecting the mosque’s artistic beauty along with a copy of “Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque: Lights of Peace,” a publication that showcases the mosque’s distinctive architectural style and takes readers on a visual journey through its artistic and engineering splendour, featuring award-winning photographs from the “Spaces of Light” competition.