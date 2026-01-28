Murona Forum 2026 successfully concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Murona Forum 2026, organised by the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), concluded in Abu Dhabi after two days of wide participation by entities and companies from across the emirate, alongside local and international experts.

The forum served as a platform to explore innovative mechanisms to sustain essential services and enhance sectoral resilience to future challenges.

The second day featured the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Rabdan Academy to strengthen cooperation and foster innovation in crisis management. Discussions focused on developing institutional resilience across vital sectors, with emphasis on innovative mechanisms that enhance adaptability and support the efficient resumption of operations. Participants also reviewed the role of Alternative Service recruits as a flexible support force strengthening emergency response capabilities.

Forum sessions highlighted lessons learned from real-world crises, with specialists sharing practical insights on managing disruptions and restoring essential services within frameworks aligned with Abu Dhabi’s institutional work ecosystems.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi, said the forum’s outcomes provide tangible value to the emirate’s preparedness efforts. He noted that the solutions and applications presented contribute directly to strengthening entities’ capacity to respond to emergencies and ensure continuity of vital services.

He said the forum supported the development of more flexible organisational models, linking strategic planning with practical implementation, while the memorandum of understanding with Rabdan Academy represents a key milestone in capacity building and the development of specialised competencies in emergency, crisis and disaster management.

Al Nuaimi added that the next phase will focus on translating outcomes into actionable initiatives by enhancing integration among entities and leveraging local competencies, particularly through the Alternative National Service Programme, to improve the efficiency and sustainability of the emergency management ecosystem.

James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, said the partnership reflects the Academy’s commitment to supporting national preparedness, strengthening institutional integration and developing specialised competencies. He added that the cooperation bridges academic knowledge with practical application, supporting Abu Dhabi’s vision to enhance readiness and ensure the continuity of vital services.

The forum concluded by stressing the importance of shared experiences in building an adaptive and resilient ecosystem, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional and international reference in institutional resilience and the sustainability of essential services.