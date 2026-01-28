Sultan bin Ahmed launches new digital judicial systems

SHARJAH, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, launched on Wednesday morning the new digital judicial systems, and reviewed the latest development and digital initiatives of the judicial ecosystem. He also witnessed the signing of a number of agreements, at the Sharjah Judicial Department building.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed affirmed that the integrated electronic system launched in line with the highest technical standards represents a qualitative leap in the development of the litigation system in the Emirate of Sharjah, given its pivotal role in accelerating procedures, enhancing judicial performance efficiency, and supporting digital transformation, thereby contributing to faster service delivery and higher customer satisfaction.

The Chairman of the Judicial Council praised the efforts of the Judicial Council’s team and its affiliated institutions in completing the project in record time, commending the level of institutional integration and technological advancement achieved, which reflects the Council’s commitment to advancing judicial services and consolidating the principles of excellence and sustainability in line with Sharjah’s future vision.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed listened to a briefing on the digital services provided by the Judicial Department to its clients, which fall within its objectives of strengthening digital transformation and enhancing the efficiency and quality of the judicial system and its services. He was introduced to the key services offered across the various courts, their operating mechanisms, secure and seamless access through registered accounts, the availability of information and simplified submission of requests, as well as the provision of various electronic payment methods. These features contribute to facilitating procedures, expediting case resolution, and improving the customer experience.

The Chairman of the Judicial Council was also briefed on the digital services offered by the Public Prosecution, including the customer journey and the steps followed from submitting applications and registering reports, through investigation procedures and attending sessions, to the issuance and enforcement of judgments. This reflects the integration of the adopted digital systems and their role in simplifying procedures, enhancing transparency, improving judicial efficiency, and ensuring the swift completion of transactions with accurate outcomes, in accordance with best practices.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed reviewed various development and digital initiatives of the judicial system affiliated with the Judicial Council, including the “Athar” initiative. The initiative is based on the Public Prosecution’s belief that its mission goes beyond merely enforcing the law to building legal awareness and reinforcing concepts of preventive justice, by delivering a simplified and impactful legal message that strengthens community trust, promotes a culture of compliance, and achieves a sustainable impact on social behaviour and adherence to the law.

The Chairman of the Judicial Council listened to an explanation of the “Preventive Justice for the Family” initiative, supported by artificial intelligence technologies, which provides proactive and preventive solutions to family disputes. His Highness was briefed on the initiative’s objectives, which include accelerating amicable settlements, empowering families with legal knowledge, protecting children from the consequences of family conflicts, providing social and legal counselling, and following up on cases after disputes in a way that enhances family stability and social cohesion.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed viewed the key technologies used in the “Virtual Legal Translator” system, which aims to enhance the quality of judicial work by providing accurate and instant translation of judicial and legal documents. The Department offers this service to the public and to licensed legal translation offices to carry out required translations in accordance with approved regulatory standards. H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed listened to an explanation of the model system and the use of artificial intelligence, which provides supportive tools that reduce linguistic and legal errors and accelerate completion, thereby enhancing the efficiency of judicial procedures and reducing the time required to process documents, while ensuring privacy and data protection.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah was also introduced to the “Tibyan” initiative, a virtual assistant for judicial services, which works to simplify procedures and make the customer journey smoother by explaining services and procedures in clear language and guiding users through each step. The initiative helps reduce time and effort and reinforces the concept of self-service.

The Chairman of the Judicial Council witnessed the signing of a number of partnership agreements between the Council and strategic partners supporting the judicial ecosystem. These agreements aim to support the ongoing development of the judicial sector and enhance institutional integration, contributing to the improvement of judicial service quality, raising customer satisfaction levels, facilitating the exchange of expertise and knowledge, supporting innovation and digital transformation, and keeping pace with best practices.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed watched a visual presentation highlighting judicial system statistics in terms of human resources, Emiratisation rates by job titles, financial resources and mechanisms for disbursing entitlements, as well as technical statistics related to developing and simplifying websites to enable easy access to comprehensive information. He was also briefed on the future plans of entities under the Judicial Council, which focus on enhancing institutional performance efficiency, developing human capacities, and raising the readiness of financial and technological infrastructure, in support of the sustainability of the judicial system and alignment with future development requirements.