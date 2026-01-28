International Arbitration Centre Alliance launches 'Global Passport'

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Arbitration Centre Alliance (IACA) has launched the IACA Global Passport, an initiative that enhances professional connectivity and mobility for dispute resolution practitioners worldwide.

The Global Passport allows recognised members to access shared lounges, facilities, and services across partner hearing centres worldwide, offering a consistent, high-quality and trusted environment wherever their work takes them.

The initiative marks a new stage in how the global arbitration community collaborates and supports its members.

Participating hearing centres (listed alphabetically) include ADGM Dispute Resolution Hearing Centre (DRHC) (Abu Dhabi), Arbitration Place (Toronto), International Arbitration Centre (IAC) (Kazakhstan), International Dispute Resolution Centre (London), Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre (HKIAC) (Hong Kong), Maxwell Chambers (Singapore), Paris Arbitration Centre by Delos (Paris).

Under the Global Passport, members of IACA may benefit from reciprocal access to lounges, breakout spaces, and meeting facilities at participating centres (subject to availability); concierge support when working away from their home centre; networking opportunities and invitations to partner-hosted events across IACA member venues; and exclusive member discounts on selected services.

These benefits collectively redefine the experience of arbitration practitioners, reflecting IACA’s shared vision of creating an interconnected global network that supports the evolving needs of the dispute resolution community.

Karen Tan, Chief Strategy Officer of Maxwell Chambers, said, “At its heart, the Global Passport is about hospitality, ensuring that wherever practitioners travel, they feel at home in a trusted environment. It also represents the next step in building an interconnected world for dispute resolution practitioners, one where collaboration and access are seamless across borders.”

Damian Hickman, Chief Executive Officer of the International Dispute Resolution Centre (London), added, “As a member of the International Arbitration Centre Alliance (IACA), which includes the world’s finest centres, the IDRC looks forward to welcoming all holders of IACA Global Passports to use selected working facilities at the IDRC, further increasing connectivity within the arbitration community. This initiative facilitates the availability of dedicated working environments around the world, allowing arbitrators and dispute resolution practitioners to streamline their working practices when travelling.”

Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and Chief Executive of ADGM Courts, stated, “The Global Passport initiative exemplifies how forward-thinking collaborations can elevate international dispute resolution. As a founding member, the DRHC is proud to contribute to building this network that champions connectivity, trust, and the highest standards of service across jurisdictions.

Jeffrey Mandell, Chairman and CEO of Arbitration Place (Toronto), added, “Aligned with Arbitration Place’s strategy of expanding internationally and supporting parties wherever their disputes take them, the Global Passport represents an important step forward. It enables arbitrators to seamlessly access world-class facilities across jurisdictions, strengthening cohesion within the global community and ensuring that excellence in dispute resolution is accessible worldwide.”

Joanne Lau, Secretary-General of the HKIAC, said, “Through the Global Passport, HKIAC is pleased to join our partners to deepen connectivity across the arbitration community worldwide. By linking our facilities with other leading centres, practitioners can stay productive wherever they are and grow their networks—strengthening the sense of community and shared purpose across international arbitration.”