Yas Clinic Khalifa City, ADSCC highlight pediatric excellence at Kuwait Pediatric Conference

KUWAIT, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Yas Hospital – Khalifa City, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre (ADSCC), participated in the Kuwait Pediatric Conference, marking an important step in strengthening regional collaboration and knowledge exchange in pediatric healthcare.

The participation reflects the shared commitment of Yas Clinic Khalifa City and ADSCC to advancing pediatric care through innovation, evidence-based practice, and multidisciplinary collaboration.

During the conference, the team engaged with leading pediatric specialists, consultants, and healthcare decision-makers from across the region, exchanging insights on the latest advancements in pediatric medicine and patient-centered care.

Through this presence, Yas Clinic Khalifa City showcased its growing role in delivering specialized pediatric services supported by ADSCC’s clinical expertise, research capabilities, and commitment to medical excellence. The conference provided a valuable platform to highlight Abu Dhabi’s contribution to pediatric healthcare and to reinforce cross-border collaboration aimed at improving outcomes for children and families.

Dr. Maysoon Al Karam, Chief Medical Officer at Yas Clinic Khalifa City, said, "Participating in the Kuwait Pediatric Conference reflects our belief that advancing pediatric care requires shared knowledge, strong partnerships, and continuous learning. Together with ADSCC, we are committed to contributing meaningful expertise that ultimately enhances the quality of care for children across our region."