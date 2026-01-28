Saqr Ghobash receives Vice President House of Councillors of Morocco

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today received Dr Lahcen Haddad, Vice President House of Councillors of the Kingdom of Morocco, at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, on the sidelines of his participation in the second edition of the Women Parliamentary Forum (WPF) of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM).

The forum is organised by the Council under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), under the theme "Empowering Women for Cohesive and Inclusive Societies: From the Gulf to the Mediterranean".

The event brings together speakers of parliaments, parliamentary delegations, and regional and international civil society organisations from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Euro-Mediterranean region.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation and partnership across various fields, in light of the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Morocco, and the ongoing development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

They also stressed the importance of consolidating these relations and advancing them further across all sectors, with the support of the leaderships and governments of both countries.