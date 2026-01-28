Second PAM Women Parliamentary Forum concludes in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The second edition of the Women Parliamentary Forum (WPF) of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) concluded its proceedings today at the headquarters of the Federal National Council in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC).

The forum’s second day featured the opening session, as well as the third and fourth sessions, chaired by Maryam bin Theneya, Second Deputy Speaker of the FNC and Chairperson of the Forum’s current second session.