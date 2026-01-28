Food security strategies drive expansion to 47 outlets across UAE: Grandiose CEO

DUBAI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Mussaab Aboud, Chief Executive Officer of Grandiose, affirmed that the UAE’s national strategies in the food and food security sectors have been the main driver and fundamental pillar behind the company’s expansion, enabling it to build a stable vision that has supported the growth of its operations to 47 outlets across the country’s emirates.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of his participation in Gulfood 2026, currently taking place in Dubai, Aboud said that flexible government policies, investment support, and the continued focus on supply chain sustainability and innovation in the retail sector have allowed the company to develop a flexible and scalable operating model that keeps pace with the growing aspirations of the UAE market.

On the company’s business strategy, the CEO of Grandiose noted that Grandiose is keen to fully align with the UAE’s food security vision by diversifying sourcing channels, supporting local products, and investing in advanced operating systems that ensure the continuous availability of goods while meeting the highest standards of quality and safety.

Regarding participation in Gulfood, he pointed out that the exhibition represents a central pillar of the company’s plans, as it enables the building of strategic partnerships with global suppliers and manufacturers, and provides access to the latest innovations that support regional expansion and enhance supply chain efficiency.

Aboud also outlined the company’s future plans, explaining that they focus on measured expansion within the country, developing a smarter and more innovative shopping experience, and strengthening its presence in key communities to deliver an integrated experience that places customer needs at the forefront.