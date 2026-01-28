Abu Dhabi leads regional decarbonisation with EAD carbon monitoring programme

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi has marked the completion of the first year of its Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV) programme, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a regional leader in climate-focused economic competitiveness and investment readiness.

Since its launch, the MRV programme has covered more than 10 strategic economic activities across four key emitting sectors: power, oil and gas, industry and transport. In its first year, the programme collected emissions data representing approximately 90 million tonnes of Abu Dhabi’s CO2 emissions – the bulk of emissions from major regulated activities across the emirate.

Through consistent facility-level measurement, the MRV system enables operators to identify carbon-intensive processes, prioritise energy-efficiency improvements, reduce operational costs and lower the carbon intensity of output. Over time, these efforts support higher productivity and stronger alignment with long-term decarbonisation objectives.

Dr Shaikha Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said, “The inaugural year of the Measurement, Reporting and Verification programme marks a definitive shift from ambition to precise, data-driven action. By capturing 90 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions from more than 250 companies, we have brought 80 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s major emitting activities under a single, transparent framework. This framework establishes the foundation of a high-performance, low-carbon economy and drives long-term competitiveness.”

She added, “This emissions intelligence directly underpins our 22 per cent reduction target by 2027, translating data into decisive action across the industrial sector. It accelerates the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, sharpens operational efficiency and strengthens long-term economic resilience. By aligning our outputs with international standards, we position Abu Dhabi as a center for green investment and reinforce our leadership in global industrial innovation.”

The programme was designed in close consultation with public and private stakeholders to ensure practical implementation while supporting compliance with Federal Decree-Law No. (11) of 2024 on the Reduction of Climate Change Effects. Under Article (6), covered sources are required to measure, report and verify greenhouse gas emissions, establishing a clear legal framework for transparent emissions reporting and regulatory oversight.

As the MRV programme advances into its next cycle, facilities within scope will be required to submit emissions data for the January-December 2025 reporting period by 31st March 2026, in accordance with the MRV Technical Guidance issued by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi. This requirement underpins the programme’s forward plans to establish consistent, high-quality emissions reporting across all regulated sectors.