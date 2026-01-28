UAE President receives Kuwaiti Defence Minister on working visit for ‘UAE-Kuwait: Brothers Forever’ week

ABU DHABI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Defence of the State of Kuwait, who is in the UAE on a working visit during which he will take part in the ‘UAE-Kuwait: Brothers Forever’ week.

The initiative begins tomorrow and will run for a full week across all seven emirates.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, along with his wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the UAE. In return, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed extended his congratulations to the Emir on the occasion of Kuwait’s national celebrations and conveyed his best wishes for His Highness’ continued health and happiness, as well as further progress and prosperity for Kuwait and its people under his leadership.

Sheikh Abdullah thanked the UAE President for the warm welcome and the UAE’s heartfelt participation in Kuwait’s National Day celebrations, praising the strong and longstanding ties that bind the two nations.

The two sides discussed the longstanding fraternal relations between the UAE and Kuwait, as well as opportunities to strengthen cooperation across various fields in a manner that serves their mutual interests and supports their shared aspirations for development and prosperity.

They also discussed a number of regional and international developments of shared interest.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; several Sheikhs, and top officials.

The Kuwaiti delegation includes Her Excellency Dr Noura Al‑Mashaan, Minister of Public Works; Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al‑Ali Al‑Sabah, Governor of the Capital Governorate; Sheikh Hamoud Jaber Al‑Ahmad Al‑Sabah, Governor of the Ahmadi Governorate; and a number of senior officials.