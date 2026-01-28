Ahmed bin Mohammed approves launch of Dubai+ as new family-focused digital media platform

DUBAI, 28th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, chaired the Council’s first meeting of 2026, held at Dubai Media.

The meeting reviewed Dubai Media’s strategy and future plans within a broader vision to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global centre for media, the creative economy and content production.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed approved the launch of Dubai+, a new digital platform offering diverse media content for all family members, reflecting evolving digital consumption trends and the continued growth of Dubai’s media sector.

Dubai+ embodies Dubai Media’s approach to building an integrated digital media ecosystem, offering a broad selection of local, Arab and international series and films, and supporting Dubai’s role as a regional hub for creative content production and distribution.

The meeting also reviewed future plans to enhance local production capabilities and promote cinema as an art form and cultural expression. Samr Al Marzooqi, Director of Films and Production at the Dubai Media Council, outlined upcoming initiatives to support the film sector through programmes that invest in creative and economic growth, present diverse offerings for all audiences, and showcase Emirati and international talent.

The Council reviewed the UAE–Kuwait Media Celebration being organised by the Dubai Press Club under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Building on the deep historical and fraternal ties between the UAE and Kuwait, the event aims to reinforce the role of media in strengthening Arab cultural and media cooperation.

During the meeting, attended by Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, and Council members, His Highness was briefed on national and community campaigns implemented by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, during 2025. Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, presented the outcomes of the second edition of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, organised in collaboration with government, semi government and private sector entities, as well as the results of the Hatta Winter initiative under the #DubaiDestinations campaign.

On the sidelines of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed reviewed the latest external broadcast technologies used by Dubai Media and its partners, featuring systems introduced for the first time in the Middle East.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed stressed the importance of further developing Dubai’s media sector, with a focus on investing in talent, empowering youth, leveraging technology and AI, and attracting specialised investment.

“We believe media is a strategic force that shapes awareness, supports development and builds trust. Our approach is rooted in driving innovation, advancing skills and capabilities, and strengthening partnerships that turn ideas into real impact,” His Highness said.

“The launch of Dubai+, combined with the rapid development of our media ecosystem, and sustained support for film and creative industries, is set to further strengthen Dubai’s position at the forefront of global digital media and the creative economy,” he added.

A new phase of development

Mona Al Marri emphasised the Council’s commitment to turning its strategic objectives into tangible results through clear governance, measurable performance indicators and enhanced regulatory frameworks for the media sector. “In the next phase, we will closely monitor and evaluate the progress of strategic initiatives to ensure swift implementation and measurable positive outcomes across the sector,” Al Marri said.

Nehal Badri said the Council continues to strengthen Dubai’s media ecosystem by encouraging private sector participation, accelerating content development and building advanced storytelling capabilities. She also highlighted efforts to improve operational performance, innovation and audience reach, alongside investment in talent development, future-ready capabilities, and advanced production technologies to support long term sector growth.